Hip-Hop Mourns Passing of MF Doom Useless At 49

Legendary rapper MF DOOM died on the age of 49.

The one-of-a-kind rapper’s spouse, Jasmine, confirmed the information on the rapper’s Instagram account. Rolling Stone confirmed the information together with his rep, Richie Abbott.

Although the loss of life has simply been introduced, MF DOOM, whose actual identify was Daniel Dumile, reportedly died on Oct. 31. His reason for loss of life has not been publicly disclosed.

Jasmine’s submit honouring the rapper thanked him for being “the best husband, father, instructor, scholar, enterprise companion, lover and buddy I may ever ask for.”

RELATED: Rest In Peace: Rapper MF DOOM Mourns The Loss Of His 14-Year-Old Son

“Thanks for all of the issues you have got proven, taught and given to me, our youngsters and our household. Thanks for instructing me how one can forgive beings and provides one other likelihood, to not be so fast to guage and write off.”