Homeless Get Assist By Revolutionary Companies



Ron Hooks, govt director of West Coast Care in Santa Monica, CA, spends his days driving a utility car up and down the seaside. Greater than half of town’s homeless residents sleep there. Hooks stops and talks to as lots of them as he can. Higher generally known as Pastor Ron, he tells every unsheltered particular person he meets on the seaside and on the streets of town, that he can assist them get again dwelling to their households.

For many individuals Hooks meets, substance use performs an element of their being with out a dwelling. Drug and alcohol use could be each a trigger and an impact of not having steady housing. Mental illness, which impacts one in 5 U.S. adults at any given time, additionally raises possibilities of homelessness. Individuals who have been in jail face higher possibilities of homelessness, too.

However an individual doesn’t have to make use of medication, have a prison historical past, or have a mental health situation to lose their housing. Excessive prices alone can push many people and households onto the road.

“Many individuals are only one missed paycheck, one divorce, one misplaced baby, or one life-altering occasion away from homelessness,” says Sgt. Erika Aklufi, who leads the Santa Monica Police Division’s Homelessness Liaison Program.

Soup kitchens and shelters assist folks survive the day-to-day challenges of homelessness. However they don’t present a path out. West Coast Care is amongst a number of revolutionary organizations across the nation that present unhoused folks with second probabilities at life by means of job alternatives, well being schooling, long-term housing, and mediation to restore relationships with estranged kin.

We check out West Coast Care and three different organizations working to offer lasting options to homelessness.




