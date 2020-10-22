How Democrats Are Celebrating Biden’s Polling Lead: With Abject Dread

For a lot of Democrats, election night time in 2016 unfolded with the sickening trajectory of a horror film during which the teenage protagonists escape the beer and celebration on, unaware that the serial killer they thought that they had vanquished is looming outdoors the window.

The watch events, the pantsuits, the balloons, the blue-tinted cocktails, the giddiness, the sense of historical past, the electoral projections exhibiting that Hillary Clinton would certainly defeat Donald J. Trump — to Democrats, these now appear like quaint snapshots from some credulous prelapsarian world. And now, with the subsequent presidential election approaching and Joseph R. Biden Jr. effectively forward of President Trump within the polls, the traumatized, anxious Democratic voters of 2020 don’t make the identical mistake once more.

“I’m assuming in my thoughts that Trump wins, as a result of I can’t cope with being let down like that once more,” mentioned Helen Rosenthal, a Democrat who represents the Higher West Aspect on the New York Metropolis Council. “Secretly, in a little bit nook at the back of my thoughts, I’m wishing and hoping that Biden wins. However most of my mind is saying, ‘OK, Trump wins and New York isn’t getting a fiscal bailout and we’re going to lose extra floor on the atmosphere, we’re going to lose on Roe v. Wade, we’re going to lose on well being care.’”

“I’m already depressed about it, if that helps,” she added.

It’s arduous to overstate the diploma of tension in America proper now, because the nation confronts a Hydra of troubles: the pandemic, the financial system, the fires, the protests, the violent plots in opposition to public officers, the assault on voting rights, the state-sponsored disinformation, the sense that democracy itself is on the poll.