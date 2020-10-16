How Nikki Bella Feels About Ex-Fiancé John Cena’s Shock Wedding ceremony To Shay Shariatzadeh

Nikki Bella resides her ‘finest life’ now, however sources reveal her true emotions about John Cena’s shock marriage and the way the exes really feel about one another in the present day.
As soon as upon a time, Nikki Bella and John Cena had been the star couple of the WWE world. Regardless of ending their relationship for good in July of 2018, Nikki nonetheless took discover when her ex-fiancé secretly married Shay Shariatzadeh, 30 (a product supervisor for Sonatype) in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 12! HollywoodLife has realized from a number of sources how Nikki feels concerning the surprise nuptials.
“Nikki is de facto completely happy for John that he has discovered somebody to share his life with and desires nothing however the most effective for him and Shay,” a supply near Nikki EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Nikki resides her finest life and solely hopes for the most effective for them, as properly. She is in such a distinct chapter of her life and feels so blessed to have all her hopes and goals come true.”
Like John, Nikki has additionally moved on to a brand new lover: her former dance associate on Dancing with the Stars, Artem Chigvintsev, whom she welcomed a son named Matteo with this previous July. “She’s nonetheless adjusting to the fun of motherhood and may’t wait to marry Artem in her dream marriage ceremony,” our supply continues. Artem proposed to Nikki in Nov. 2019, and the Whole Bellas star remains to be ready to hitch the married life like John. Nevertheless, “Nikki couldn’t ask for something extra and she or he’s glad that John discovered every thing he’s searching for, too,” our supply clarifies.
A second supply reveals how John and Nikki really feel about one another now, two years after the split that broke WWE followers’ hearts on the time. “Nikki and John had a relationship and friendship that was as distinctive as doable and the time they spent collectively won’t ever be forgotten. However with the heartache that relationship introduced there may be nonetheless an limitless quantity of respect,” a second supply who’s near the exes EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.
Regardless of their respect for each other, there was one main difficulty within the relationship: John didn’t want kids, and Nikki did. Nevertheless, John did provide to reverse his vasectomy to make Nikki completely happy, however she didn’t need him to undergo with one thing that he didn’t actually want for. “John is a category act and Nikki is not any nonsense. She is now a mom and has a stupendous youngster she by no means would have had with John,” our second supply provides. “The life she had with John was nice, however the life she has now could be better and she or he solely hopes he can say the identical. She could be very completely happy for his happiness.”
Regardless of their variations, Nikki made it clear that she didn’t develop a wandering eye whereas she was engaged to John — even whereas she was competing with Artem on DWTS in 2017! “That’s the loopy factor being with him [Artem] now, is there was none of these emotions in any respect,” Nikki insisted on the Oct. 13 episode of The Bellas podcast.