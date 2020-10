How Nikki Bella Feels About Ex-Fiancé John Cena’s Shock Wedding ceremony To Shay Shariatzadeh

HollywoodLife. A second supply reveals how John and Nikki really feel about one another now, two years after the split that broke WWE followers’ hearts on the time. “Nikki and John had a relationship and friendship that was as distinctive as doable and the time they spent collectively won’t ever be forgotten. However with the heartache that relationship introduced there may be nonetheless an limitless quantity of respect,” a second supply who’s near the exes EXCLUSIVELY tells

Regardless of their respect for each other, there was one main difficulty within the relationship: John didn’t want kids , and Nikki did. Nevertheless, John did provide to reverse his vasectomy to make Nikki completely happy, however she didn’t need him to undergo with one thing that he didn’t actually want for. “John is a category act and Nikki is not any nonsense. She is now a mom and has a stupendous youngster she by no means would have had with John,” our second supply provides. “The life she had with John was nice, however the life she has now could be better and she or he solely hopes he can say the identical. She could be very completely happy for his happiness.”

Regardless of their variations, Nikki made it clear that she didn’t develop a wandering eye whereas she was engaged to John — even whereas she was competing with Artem on DWTS in 2017! “That’s the loopy factor being with him [Artem] now, is there was none of these emotions in any respect,” Nikki insisted on the Oct. 13 episode of The Bellas podcast.

Like John, Nikki has additionally moved on to a brand new lover: her former dance associate on Dancing with the Stars, Artem Chigvintsev , whom she welcomed a son namedwith this previous July. “She’s nonetheless adjusting to the fun of motherhood and may’t wait to marry Artem in her dream marriage ceremony,” our supply continues. Artem proposed to Nikki in Nov. 2019, and the Whole Bellas star remains to be ready to hitch the married life like John. Nevertheless, “Nikki couldn’t ask for something extra and she or he’s glad that John discovered every thing he’s searching for, too,” our supply clarifies.