Our nation faces major skill and employment challenges. The fourth industrial revolution is around the corner, we have an aging population, and now we need to deal with the added effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is clearly more important than ever that people adapt to the ever-changing world of work and learn new skills over the course of their lives.

The benefits of lifelong learning go beyond increasing productivity and the economy. Adult education is also vital to health and wellbeing, as well as social justice and communities. Those who earn a Level 3 qualification benefit from a 10 percent increase in income, while mental health research found that 52 percent of learners no longer had clinically significant symptoms of anxiety and depression by the end of their course.

Despite the irrefutable benefits, the current model of education funding focuses tightly on education before the age of 25. Poor access to lifelong learning is one of the great social injustices of our time and we must now promote a new system and culture that promotes education at all ages.

Adult education in lockdown: Strong inequalities uncovered

On Friday, we released the government’s response to our Education Committee report, which set out before Christmas a four-pillar approach to defining a long-term strategy to revolutionize the adult education system.

Revolutionizing adult education

The government has already taken a big step forward with the guarantee of lifelong skills set out in the recent White Paper. It is now up to ministers to build on what has already been done and to be bolder and more resourceful.

We want to see a community learning center in every city. They can truly be the jewel in the crown of the country’s adult education landscape, helping reverse the nearly one-third drop in attendance over the past decade.

These don’t have to be new buildings. We already have excellent organizations in the center of our cities, including colleges, church halls, and libraries that could all be used. The Department of Education needs to put in place a plan to ensure that community learning has a place in the heart of our communities.

Second, it is time to put adult learners in control of their education and future with the introduction of individual learning accounts. People would have a choice of how and when to spend money through a virtual account or a voucher for accredited courses.

Initially, they should be for low-income people, but eventually we should move to a more universal system where people receive two to three top-up investments throughout their working lives. Better technology and digital security mean we shouldn’t face the problems we faced 20 years ago.

The third pillar of our approach is to bring part-time higher education back to health. Despite the clear need for higher qualifications, which are vital to productivity, part-time higher education has declined. The number of part-time students fell 53 percent between 2008-09 and 2017-18, and the decline over that decade has resulted in more than 1 million lost learners.

Not only does the DfE do everything it can to speed up apprenticeship training, it must also bring in fee grants for part-time students from the most disadvantaged backgrounds who study courses that meet the qualification needs of the country. The department needs to extend maintenance support to part-time distance students as well.

Finally, we need to recognize the key role employers can play in revitalizing skills. Investment by employers in training is meager and has halved since the late 1990s. Allowing workers to acquire new skills is a necessity, not a nice thing. Employers and businesses would gain just as much as the individual. A tax credit on skills would boost employee training.

By 2024 there will be a shortage of 4 million highly skilled workers, while 9 million adults of working age in England currently have poor literacy or numeracy skills or both and 6 million adults are not qualified for Level 2 (equivalent to GCSE level).

Attendance in adult education is at its lowest level in 23 years and funding fell 45 percent between 2008-09 and 2018-19. Around 49 percent of adults from the lowest socio-economic group have not received any education since leaving school.

We must reverse the decline. Our report and four pillars provide a broad and holistic vision for lifelong learning that works for every adult in every community.

It is time to act to ensure an ambitious, long-term strategy for adult skills and education, tackling social injustice, and empowering everyone to climb the educational ladder of opportunity, regardless of age.

Robert Halfon chairs the Commons Education Select Committee and is a former Minister of Skills