How Taiwan Plans to Keep (Principally) Covid-Free

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Take into account for a second, on this time of anguish and loss and demise, of mass unemployment and flattened nationwide economies, the Twilight Zone alternate actuality that’s Taiwan.

For months and months, life on the island has been, in a phrase, regular — spookily so. Weddings have been held, fear free. Individuals have packed pro ball games, attended cello concert events and thronged evening markets. Taiwan’s inhabitants is bigger than Florida’s, however its Covid-19 demise toll might be counted on two fingers.

It’s the sort of off-the-charts success towards the virus that has created a sinking feeling within the stomachs of many residents: How for much longer can the island’s luck final?

For Chen Shih-chung, Taiwan’s well being minister and head of its epidemic command middle, success is all of the extra motive to not waver on the bedrock of the federal government’s coronavirus technique. The island has been sealed off to most guests since March. People who find themselves allowed to enter nonetheless must quarantine below tight watch for 2 weeks, together with Taiwanese residents.