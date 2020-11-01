How the controversial Nile dam would possibly repair Sudan’s floods

In our sequence of letters from African journalists, Zeinab Mohammed Salih appears at what Sudan makes of Ethiopia’s controversial Nile dam.
Unprecedented flooding in Sudan this 12 months led to the deaths of greater than 100 individuals and affected 875,000 others.
Whole residential neighbourhoods had been destroyed whereas energy and water provides had been disrupted when the River Nile recorded its highest stage in dwelling reminiscence.
Some specialists mentioned that if the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, upstream on the Blue Nile tributary, had been totally operational, the impact on Sudan would have been much less disastrous.
Ethiopia began constructing the dam in its northern highlands, from the place 85% of the Nile’s waters circulation, in 2011 and this 12 months the reservoir behind the dam began to fill. When it’s totally operation in a number of years’ time it’s going to grow to be Africa’s largest hydroelectric plant.
Nevertheless it has been fraught with controversy as Egypt, which is downstream, fears the $4bn (£3bn) dam will vastly cut back its entry to water.
Negotiations, which haven’t reached a deal, are centred on how briskly to fill the dam – and Sudan has been caught within the center.
Z Mohammed Salih
Sudanese officers are strolling a decent rope to keep away from any battle”
Salman Mohamed, a Sudanese professional on worldwide water legislation and coverage, says Egypt’s Aswan dam exhibits how flood waters could be regulated successfully on The Nile.
“We misplaced individuals, and properties of billions of kilos, however have a look at Egypt – they have not misplaced a single seedling as a result of they usually maintain the flood water of their excessive dam and we do not have one like that, so the Ethiopian dam may have saved all that,” he mentioned.
Sudan does have eight dams on The Nile.
“However our dams are too small,” says Dr Mohamed, who’s a fellow on the Worldwide Water Sources Affiliation.
“Egypt has managed to make use of the flood water it collected for its agricultural initiatives within the desert.”
Security issues
Throughout fraught talks over the filling of the dam and the way a lot water it ought to launch – which lately restarted below the auspices of the African Union – Sudan has tended to facet with Egypt.
This stance was adopted below the federal government of former President Omar al-Bashir – and the generals who stay a part of the transitional authorities now ruling Sudan after the 2019 coup are robust allies of Egypt.
Sudan’s negotiator below Bashir, Ahmed El-Mufti, had additionally raised issues about security and safety of the dam.
He mentioned that if it was destroyed, it may injury your complete area, together with Sudan’s capital, Khartoum – the place the White and Blue Nile meet.
Extra on the mega dam:
Actually Sudanese officers are strolling a decent rope to keep away from any battle.
This was not helped final week when US President Donald Trump mentioned – while on a joint cellphone name to the Sudanese and Israeli prime ministers concerning the restoration of their nations’ relations – that Egypt would possibly “blow up” the dam.
Asmaa Abdallah, Sudan’s transitional overseas minister till July, has all the time maintained dialogue is the one resolution.
Sudan needs to have a peaceable decision as it might probably see the advantages of the mega dam – not solely by way of regulating flood water, which is usually an issue.
‘Supply of African satisfaction’
In response to Dr Mohamed, it’s going to additionally allow Sudan’s personal dams to generate extra electrical energy in addition to shopping for low-cost and clear electrical energy from Ethiopia.
He says it’s going to additionally enable for 3 rising seasons – in the mean time crops are harvested round October or November – but when the circulation is regulated, farmers will be capable to plant and irrigate extra typically.
In years of drought, when often there’s little or no water – the dam would guarantee a provide.
As it’s Sudan solely makes use of about 12 billion cubic metres or 64% of the water it’s entitled to yearly below the 1959 treaty signed with Egypt over sharing the assets of the Nile, says Dr Mohamed.
Provided that the UN says about 10 million individuals in Sudan are dealing with meals shortages this 12 months – partly brought on by coronavirus lockdown measures – he can solely see the long-term advantages of the mega dam challenge.
Discover the Nile with 360 video
Media playback is unsupported in your machine
Alastair Leithead and his crew travelled in 2018 from the Blue Nile’s supply to the ocean – by Ethiopia and Sudan into Egypt.
Opinion on the streets in and across the capital tends to be extra in sympathy with Ethiopia.
“We assist them as a result of we share sentiments in the direction of the Ethiopian individuals,” mentioned Salah Hassan, a 44-year-old father of 1 whose residence in Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin metropolis, was partly broken within the floods.
Mohamed Ali, a 37 12 months previous dwelling in Khartoum North, sees it as a supply of African satisfaction – and a job alternative for a lot of.
“There are tens of millions of Ethiopians residing in Sudan now, however I believe after the dam might be constructed they may return to their nation together with many Sudanese individuals to work there,” he says.
“I assist the dam 100% as any challenge that advantages the African individuals might be nice.
“Folks within the Horn of Africa suffered so much and they should have such huge developmental initiatives.”
However till the dispute is settled over how Ethiopia’s dam is regulated, it stays unsettling and worrying for these dwelling and farming alongside the world’s longest river.
Extra Letters from Africa:
Comply with us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Fb at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica