By Steven Schragis, Next avenue

What One Day University classes looked like before the pandemic

One day university

How many times have you heard people say, “I can’t wait for things to get back to the way they were before the pandemic.” I was one of those people who got in my way and didn’t want to know what would happen to my adult education business, One Day University, if the world never returned to major personal events.

But I came by and I couldn’t be happier about it.

For the past 12 years, One Day University has hosted live events for people across the country and Canada who “wanted to go back to college – but only for one day.” We have accommodated hundreds of people, mostly ages 50 and over, in auditoriums, theaters, and ballrooms at hotels in New York, Florida, Texas, California, and many more states.

We hit a nerve. Before the pandemic, One Day U had grown to include lectures from 150 professors from 100 top colleges in 61 cities.

But a world where large crowds could not congregate was a world that our business could not support. At least I thought at first.

Put the pandemic in perspective

As the world began to close and people got sick, I realized that I had to put things into perspective. My family was safe and sound, and my business had an opportunity to turn.

Through the challenges the Covid-19 virus posed for individuals and businesses, I tried to focus on the reality that things could certainly be worse. Over time, I became grateful for the opportunity to have the time to rethink the future of One Day University.

For years it has become increasingly clear to me and my business partner Kevin Brennan that the future of One Day University means a transition to online learning. Of course, I never thought that it would take a global pandemic to get our team up to speed and then deliver it to our customers.

We had known for some time that as the company grew, so too had our expenses. But because we chuckled, we didn’t take the time to be innovative. This is pretty common among entrepreneurs.

The pandemic shutdown gave us the time and kick in our pants we needed. With the world huddled together at home, my One Day U coworkers and I worked to bring a premium experience to people who need to be entertained in quarantine.

Switching from personal to virtual classes

So our professors started giving lectures from their caves and living rooms across the country, and people from all over the world tuned in to further their education and connect to our new digital platform.

Instead of having students come to a location on a specific date and time, they can instead register online and watch the recorded lecture whenever and wherever they want.

This does not mean that the transition went without major problems. In the early days of the pandemic, One Day University had to cancel tickets, move business to virtual, and communicate with our students – and prospective students – to make sure we had a business to save.

Thanks to the federal government’s PPP small business pandemic loans, we’ve been able to stay afloat and find out how everything works smoothly online.

Along the way, I discovered that our team had talent just waiting to be discovered during this difficult time. Our employees with very little technical background have learned how to program and even write code. Our event planners have learned to manage payables and receivables and analyze growth trends. Our newspaper advertising designers have mastered the skills of digital design. Our account managers even learned to edit video clips.

Of course, our linchpin raised many questions that needed to be addressed. I still think about her almost every day.

Would our adult One Day U students be missing out if they weren’t there in person? Oh well. Many of them let us know that they enjoyed meeting new people and discussing what they had learned when they got to One Day University.

In order to replace this experience as much as possible, we have created digital group chats in various departments that are taught by the professors. It wasn’t a perfect solution, but this was at least an attempt to address their concerns.

How things have changed for students and for us

The pivot also proved to be a plus for many One Day U students. The new virtual format has given them a whole new level of flexibility. Now they learn what they want, when they want, at their own pace. If you want to see a lecture, take a break for dinner and come back, you can.

We also now only charge students a fraction of what they previously paid for live experiences. A typical live event ticket costs over $ 100 per person. Now you can pay $ 8.95 per month or $ 89 per year for five new live streaming lectures per week, plus unlimited access to our entire video library of over 400 lectures and live Q&A with professors. And you can cancel at any time.

So One Day U’s economy has changed pretty drastically.

We’re not back to the $ 1 million monthly income we made in 2018 and 2019, but our expenses have dropped dramatically. Airfare, hotel fees, auditorium rental fees, taxi fees and meal reimbursement fees are now zero. Even office rent has been eliminated as our employees now practically work with regular Zoom meetings and our employees are scattered everywhere.

Before the pandemic, 1,000 students were typically attending an event at a time. Now 40,000 pay us a monthly fee. This is obviously a very different model and we want to double the membership this year.

I learned from the pandemic that our members, mostly between the ages of 50 and 75, are far more resilient and adept at mastering computers and smartphones than I (or maybe even they) ever expected. I suspect many were helped by friends, children, or grandchildren. but at some point almost everyone understood.

No choice but to keep up

The internet has changed the world and there really is no choice but to keep up.

In terms of competition, there have always been lifelong learning groups across the country and almost all of them have now become as virtual as we are. However, they tend to stay local and draw audiences in their geographic area to see educators from there. We have been fortunate to continue to rise to the national stage for the best senior professors in the country from the best colleges and universities.

With vaccines slowly bringing the “edutainment” world back to something closer to what we generally call “normal”, the One Day University “return to life” problem is still not entirely clear. We will certainly reactivate this division a bit if we can, but probably with fewer events in fewer cities than previously planned.

Digital growth is too exciting and fascinating not to aggressively pursue. We’ll be there for the long term.

While many may be nostalgic for times before the pandemic, I look forward to a more optimistic view of a future that will include innovation for experiences we once loved and still have.

Editor’s Note: This article is part of America’s Entrepreneurs, a Next Avenue initiative made possible by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and EIX, the Entrepreneur and Innovation Exchange.