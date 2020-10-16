Tips on how to Watch the 2020 CMT Awards on TV and On-line – E! On-line

Home Entertainment Tips on how to Watch the 2020 CMT Awards on TV and...

When are the CMT Awards and what time do they begin?

This yr’s present will likely be held on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

The place are the CMTs held?

The occasion is being hosted within the coronary heart of the country music scene in Nashville, Tennessee after being postponed for five-months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

How do you watch the CMTs?

There are such a lot of methods to observe! The present will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Emblem, Paramount Community, Pop TV and TV Land. Plus, with a cable subscription or TV supplier login you possibly can stream the present on CMT.com as nicely. There aren’t any excuses to not see all of the motion!

