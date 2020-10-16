Tips on how to Watch the 2020 CMT Awards on TV and On-line – E! On-line

When are the CMT Awards and what time do they begin?

This yr’s present will likely be held on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

The place are the CMTs held?

The occasion is being hosted within the coronary heart of the country music scene in Nashville, Tennessee after being postponed for five-months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

How do you watch the CMTs?

There are such a lot of methods to observe! The present will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Emblem, Paramount Community, Pop TV and TV Land. Plus, with a cable subscription or TV supplier login you possibly can stream the present on CMT.com as nicely. There aren’t any excuses to not see all of the motion!