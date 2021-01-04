Hulu’s reside TV service to host extra of ViacomCBS networks







(Reuters) – Media big ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:) Inc stated on Monday it has entered an settlement with Hulu so as to add 14 extra networks, together with Comedy Central, MTV, VH1 and Nickelodeon, to the streaming service supplier’s paid reside TV platform.

The Hulu + Stay TV platform already hosts ViacomCBS’ CBS Broadcast stations, CBS Sports activities Community and Pop TV channels.

Hulu + Stay TV platform is priced at $64.99 a month, with entry to over 65 Stay and on-demand TV channels. ViacomCBS’s paid subscription service, Showtime, can be part of the platform.

The monetary phrases of the multi-year deal weren’t disclosed.