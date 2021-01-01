Tons of of lifeless birds cowl Rome avenue

Tons of of lifeless birds had been discovered mendacity across the Termini prepare station on By way of Cavour in Rome on New 12 months’s night time. The precise reason behind loss of life is unclear, however the man believed it was linked to firework shows that befell within the metropolis to mark the start of the brand new 12 months.

Rome had introduced a fireworks ban forward of New 12 months’s Eve as a way of holding residents, animals and town’s archaeological heritage protected, however the ban was largely ignored.