Starvation Video games’ Alexander Ludwig Marries Lauren Expensive After They “Determined to Elope” – E! On-line

The Hunger Games star Alexander Ludwig has made issues official with Lauren Dear.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 3 to announce that the pair had not too long ago tied the knot throughout an intimate ceremony simply exterior of Park Metropolis, Utah.

Alexander shared a photograph of the newlyweds on the Lodge at Blue Sky resort, with the attractive snowy mountains behind them. In his publish, he wrote that the one others current have been the officiant, a photographer and their canine, Yam.

“My spouse, my finest buddy, the long run mom of my youngsters, my all the pieces. @laurendear,” Alexander shared. “We determined to elope. It has been such a loopy 12 months however it actually put issues into perspective. Life is just too brief And that i didnt need to spend one other day with out calling this stunning lady my spouse.”

Alexander, who had announced their engagement in November, defined that the pair plans to rejoice with extra individuals as soon as the ongoing pandemic is underneath management.

“After all when issues cool down we may have a correct celebration with our family and friends however for now- the love of my life, our canine yam, a yurt on a mountain prime in the course of nowhere seemed like the right starting,” he continued.