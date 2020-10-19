Idris Elba’s Netflix Western ‘The Tougher They Fall’ Pauses Filming After Optimistic COVID-19 Take a look at

The upcoming Netflix Western movie The Tougher They Fall that includes Idris Elba, Regina King, and Jonathan Majors, has paused on filming after a member of the manufacturing group examined optimistic for COVID-19.

Manufacturing was instantly halted on Thursday night time (Oct. 15), however is scheduled to renew subsequent week. Entertainment Weekly studies that not one of the principal solid, which additionally consists of Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, or Zazie Beetz, examined optimistic.

RELATED: Idris Elba, Regina King, And Lakeith Stanfield Cast In All-Black Netflix Western Film

The Tougher They Fall follows Nat Love (performed by Majors) who discovers that the person (Elba) who killed his dad and mom 20 years in the past is being launched from jail, in line with Deadline. Love decides to spherical up his gang to trace down his dad and mom’ killer and search revenge.

Final month, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the actors are at the moment in “cowboy camp,” studying all expertise from the Wild Wild West together with horseback using and gunslinging earlier than heading to New Mexico to proceed capturing the movie. Again in March, Elba was one of many first celebrities to publicly announce that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The award-winning actor was sheltering in place in New Mexico whereas manufacturing on Netflix Western was initially paused as a response to the worldwide pandemic.

Jay-Z, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender will sit as producers whereas British singer-songwriter The Bullitts also called Jeymes Samuel takes the reigns because the director and producer.

Netflix has not introduced when the function movie will head to its streaming platform.