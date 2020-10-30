In Crucial Wisconsin, the Fox Valley Might Determine the State’s Winner

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. — The 12,000 residents of this village 24 miles south of Inexperienced Bay backed Barack Obama in 2012 and Donald Trump in 2016. However in 2018 they made a slender cut up resolution — a 461-vote margin for Gov. Scott Walker, a conservative Republican, and a 132-vote benefit for Senator Tammy Baldwin, a liberal Democrat.

Packed amid former paper mill cities, Little Chute sits on the coronary heart of the Fox Valley, a three-county stretch from Inexperienced Bay to Oshkosh that’s the most politically aggressive area in one in all America’s foremost battleground states.

Democrats are inclined to focus their Wisconsin campaigns on turning out voters within the liberal cities of Milwaukee and Madison, whereas Republicans focus on the conservative suburbs ringing Milwaukee. However it’s typically the Fox Valley the place statewide elections are gained or misplaced.

And this yr, there’s a new wild card, the coronavirus, which is rampaging via the Fox Valley, with new case counts averaging almost 600 a day.