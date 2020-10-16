Cuyahoga County, which incorporates Cleveland and is Ohio’s second-largest county, additionally has an absentee poll contract with Midwest Direct however has had no issues getting its ballots printed and shipped, in response to Mike West, a spokesman for the Board of Elections there.

However some Cuyahoga County voters have reported poll delays much like these in different counties.

Pam Ogilvy, a highschool social research instructor from Parma, Ohio, stated she requested an absentee poll in mid-September. The Cuyahoga Board of Elections web site first stated her poll can be shipped by Oct. 6, the primary day Ohio ballots could possibly be launched. A subsequent replace stated it could be shipped by Oct. 12. Her poll lastly arrived Friday — 10 days after it was first imagined to be mailed.

Ohio ballots could be counted if they’re postmarked by Nov. 2, the day earlier than Election Day. They can be returned in particular person to a county board of elections earlier than the polls shut Nov. 3.

Richard Gebbie declined to be interviewed this week. In a press release launched to purchasers Thursday, he stated the delays occurred as a result of counties underestimated the quantity of ballots they would want printed.

“It’s truthful to say at the moment that nobody — not the varied boards of elections, not Ohio’s secretary of state, not our firm — anticipated the staggering quantity of mail-in poll requests that has truly occurred,” he stated. “The estimates offered to us from the counties weren’t what ended up as the fact.”

The Trump flag is not flying over its headquarters this week.

In Summit County, ballots from Midwest Direct had been delayed till Oct. 10, with the remainder of the preliminary batch of 95,000 not mailed till Oct. 12, in response to Tom Bevan, a Democrat who sits on the Board of Elections.

In Lucas County, 60,000 ballots that Midwest Direct promised to ship on Oct. 6 weren’t mailed till every week later, stated Pete Gerken, a county commissioner.