India Oxenberg: 5 Issues To Know About Catherine Oxenberg’s Daughter Starring In New NXIVM Doc

India Oxenberg, who’s the daughter of each Hollywood and actual royalty, has spoken out concerning the horrors she endured as a part of the now-infamous NXIVM cult. Right here’s 5 issues to find out about her.

India Oxenberg, the 29-year-old daughter of Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg, is the topic of a brand new Starz documentary about her time within the NXIVM cult. “I had two ladies holding my palms and my toes, so I wouldn’t convulse,” she stated to PEOPLE when recounting the night time she was branded with the initials of Keith Raniere, head of the now-infamous group. She was chosen to affix NXIVM’s master-slave sorority, DOS, and as a part of her initiation, she was instructed to take away her garments and be a part of a number of different ladies in a room with a desk. That was when she was branded. “I keep in mind the scent — of flesh,” India stated. “I keep in mind crying however not with ache. There was no option to say no.” Learn on for 5 issues to find out about her.

1. India joined Nxivm in 2011. The top of Nxivm, Keith Raniere and Smallville actress Allison Mack have been arrested on expenses of intercourse trafficking and compelled labor for his or her alleged roles within the “intercourse cult.” After a week-long trial, a jury discovered Raniere guilty of racketeering, sex trafficking, and possession of kid pornography. Allison Mack pled guilty to at least one rely of racketeering conspiracy and one rely of racketeering (together with extortion and compelled labor). Keith will probably be sentenced on Oct. 27, and Allison nonetheless awaits to study her destiny. It was India’s mom who first drew attention to her daughter’s plight in October 2017. Oddly sufficient, India first acquired concerned in Nxivm due to her mother. Catherine discovered about Nxivm from a pal in 2011, and seeing it as a technique to bond with India, she and her daughter attended a category. Catherine thought it was “bizarre and creepy,” however India threw herself deep into this system over the next years, emptying her checking account and her inheritance to pay for Nxivm’s pricey courses.

2. She’s associated to royalty – however works a restaurant job. Catherine is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, 82. Nevertheless, this doesn’t imply India lives a lifetime of luxurious as a royal. She nonetheless has a 9-5 job. She was noticed working at café PlantMade on April 22, hauling plastic bins of provides into the East Village restaurant. “It’s not well mannered to take photos with out asking. Go away me alone. I’ll name the police,” she said to photographers. (Notice: Yugoslavia stopped being a rustic within the Nineteen Nineties, and no authorities acknowledges Catherine as an official princess. So, it’s not like India’s life will flip into The Princess Diaries anytime quickly.)

3. Her household spoke about her involvement within the cult. “I’m helpless. I’ve misplaced my baby and can do no matter I can to get her again,” Catherine stated in October 2017 when she introduced India’s involvement with Nxivm to gentle. Although Keith and Allison have been arrested, her household believed she was nonetheless “brainwashed” by the alleged intercourse cult and even prompt she remains devoted to its chief.

4. She has acted up to now. With Catherine as her mom and Casper Van Dien as her stepfather (he was married to India’s mom from 1999 to 2015) it appears logical India would observe in her household footsteps. She appeared in The Vector File in 2002, alongside Catherine and Casper. Nevertheless, some would possibly know her finest for her position on the short-lived Lifetime actuality tv collection, I Married A Princess.

5. His father was a drug kingpin. For years, Catherine by no means recognized India’s father, however he got here ahead within the wake of this alleged intercourse cult scandal. “I’ve had a detailed and private relationship with my daughter India her whole life,” William Weitz Shaffer, 71, instructed PageSix. William pleaded responsible in 1992 for importing tons of marijuana from Thailand, supposedly making $50 million on this drug smuggling operation. William holds out hope for India. “I do know in my coronary heart she is going to do the proper factor. She’s an angel,” he says.