Insane Claims on MSNBC: 45% Individuals in Poverty, 25% Die Yearly!

Even earlier than the pandemic, many Individuals had been struggling, and COVID has solely added to the challenges. We must be compassionate, and certainly, the stimulus packages — already adopted and to return — have offered trillions of {dollars} of reduction to thousands and thousands of Individuals.
That stated, it’s mistaken, and unhelpful in growing acceptable insurance policies, for advocates to magnify the character and extent of the issues. But that’s precisely what occurred on MSNBC’s AM Pleasure present this morning.
First, visitor host Tiffany Cross claimed that, whereas awaiting the conclusion of negotiations on the brand new stimulus package deal, Individuals are “ravenous.” Apart from individuals who have fallen off the grid as a result of dependancy or psychological sickness, maybe Cross may inform us what number of Individuals have starved throughout these negotiations.
Much more egregiously, the Rev. William Barber, a poverty advocate and common MSNBC visitor, provided up some statistics that may solely be referred to as insane.
He claimed that even earlier than the pandemic, there have been 140 million Individuals in poverty, and that one other eight million have since been added. A complete, thus, of 148 million Individuals, in keeping with Barber. That may be equal to 45% of the US inhabitants in poverty! The true quantity is about 10.5%.
So Barber exaggerated the variety of Individuals in poverty by about 4 instances. However that was small potatoes in comparison with his absolute whopper when it got here to deaths. Barber claimed that, even earlier than COVID, 250,000 Individuals had been dying “a day.” That may equal 91 million yearly deaths — equal to at least one quarter of the inhabitants dying yearly! The variety of every day deaths is definitely about 7,900. So Barber inflated the true quantity by . . . 31 instances!
TIFFANY CROSS: For the people who find themselves watching and listening to, what’s at situation right here? So I believed that Pelosi spoke with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. It appears one of many huge points is nationwide testing–that they don’t need sure points, they need to depart the nationwide testing to the native states. They suppose it must be dealt with on the states stage. What’s the issue with that? And the way is that this the sticking level whereas individuals are hungry and ravenous?”
REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Effectively, the pandemic isn’t over for any of us till it is over for all of us.
CROSS: I need to usher in now Bishop William Barber, who’s the co-chair of the Poor Individuals’s Marketing campaign, and creator of “We Are Known as To Be A Motion.” Bishop Barber, I’m so completely satisfied to have you ever with me on this Sunday morning, since you and I’ve talked concerning the stark actuality for the American folks all throughout this nation as 8 million folks have plunged into poverty. What’s your thought on the present state of affairs, and the way can we join the humanity of what’s occurring with the political maneuvering in Congress?
WILLIAM BARBER: Effectively, thanks a lot. Right here is the — let’s make it plain. You can’t get out of this with out coping with the problem of poverty and low wealth. And I’m saying that to the entire politicians. We obtained to say poverty should be the upfront situation.
We already had 140 million folks in poverty, 250,000 dying a day earlier than COVID. Now wer’re saying, eight million extra folks have fallen into poverty since Might and Tiffany, this isn’t being mentioned.