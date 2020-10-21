Inside Ashley Benson and G-Eazy’s “Very Severe” Relationship – E! On-line

It appears to be like like there’s “no restrict” to G-Eazy and Ashley Benson‘s love.

Six months after they first sparked romance rumors, the 30-year-old actress and 31-year-old rapper appear to be nonetheless going sturdy.

“Many individuals of their good friend group thought Ashley and G could be a brief fling, however they’re very serious about each other,” a supply solely tells E! Information. “They’ve been inseparable for months and are mainly residing collectively at this level.”

The insider says the couple’s “relationship works as a result of they steadiness one another out and like to have enjoyable.”

“They each make one another chortle all day lengthy,” the supply continues. “G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him extra all the way down to earth and retains him grounded. It has been very wholesome up to now and they’re in an important place.”

The duo put their love on show throughout a espresso date in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 21, when the paparazzi recognizing them kissing and placing their arms round one another.