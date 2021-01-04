Inside Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s Non-public New 12 months’s Getaway to Mexico – E! On-line

Cheers to nice firm within the New 12 months.

When it was time to say goodbye to 2020 and hey to 2021, Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia Grey Hamlin, 19, determined to depart Southern California and head to a tropical vacation spot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In line with a supply, the pair flew into city on a non-public jet and stayed on the Montage Los Cabos for 4 nights.

“They have been with a small group of buddies and everybody frolicked collectively on the seashore and pool,” the supply shared. “Scott and Amelia have been low key whereas they have been vacationing. They spent most of their time chilling out and enjoyable.”

Whereas the pair has but to publish any photos collectively on social media, Amelia raised eyebrows when she posed in a bikini by the ocean blue water over the weekend. “I rly love laying on arduous stone,” she shared on Sunday, Jan. 3. “So cozy.”