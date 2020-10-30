Encourage Manufacturers to purchase Dunkin’ Manufacturers Group for $11.3 billion together with debt

Folks put on protecting face masks outdoors Dunkin’ Donuts on the Higher West Aspect as town continues Section 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to gradual the unfold of coronavirus on July 28, 2020 in New York Metropolis.

Dunkin’ Brands has agreed to be acquired by Encourage Manufacturers for $11.3 billion together with debt, bringing chains like Arby’s and Dunkin’ Donuts beneath the identical umbrella in one of many largest restaurant offers.

Encourage Manufacturers, which owns Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic Drive-In, stated its all-cash deal to take the proprietor of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins chains non-public would worth it at $106.50 a share. That represents a virtually 20% premium over Dunkin’s final closing share worth on Oct. 23, earlier than the New York Times first reported the deal talks.

“Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are class leaders with greater than 70 years of wealthy heritage, and collectively they’re two of probably the most iconic restaurant manufacturers on the earth,” co-founder and CEO of Encourage Manufacturers, Paul Brown, stated in a press release. “By becoming a member of Encourage, these manufacturers will add complementary visitor experiences and events to our present portfolio.

Additional, they are going to strengthen Encourage via their scaled worldwide platform and strong client packaged items licensing infrastructure, in addition to add greater than 15 million loyalty members. We’re excited to welcome Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins’ workers, franchisees, and suppliers to the Encourage household.”

The coronavirus pandemic and its disruption of espresso drinkers’ common routines has hurt Dunkin’s sales, sending same-store gross sales within the U.S. down 18.7% within the second quarter. However its drive-thru lanes are aiding its gross sales restoration, together with new drink presents and a partnership with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio. Rival Starbucks reported steeper U.S. same-store gross sales declines of 40% in its newest quarter.

“At this time’s announcement is a testomony to our world-class group of franchisees, licensees, workers, and suppliers who’ve labored collectively to rework Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins into fashionable, related manufacturers,” Dunkin’ Manufacturers CEO Dave Hoffmann stated in a press release. “This crew’s grit and dedication has enabled us to ship outsized efficiency and made our manufacturers among the many most elite within the fast service trade. I’m significantly happy with our actions since March of this 12 months. Through the international pandemic, we have now stood tall. We have had one another’s backs and at the moment are stronger than ever.”

Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins on Thursday posted a shock rise in U.S. comparable gross sales within the third quarter.

—CNBC contributed to this report.