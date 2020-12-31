Iran execution of man convicted of homicide when 16 attracts UN condemnation







DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran executed a person on Thursday who had been convicted of homicide 12 years in the past when he was 16, a Western rights group stated, drawing condemnation from the U.N. rights workplace which stated it was prohibited underneath worldwide legislation.

There was no report of the execution on Iran’s media and judiciary officers couldn’t be reached for touch upon Thursday, the beginning of the weekend within the nation.

“That is the fourth confirmed execution of a kid offender in Iran in 2020. The execution of kid offenders is categorically prohibited underneath worldwide legislation and Iran is underneath the duty to abide by this prohibition,” the U.N. human rights workplace stated in a press release.

“U.N. Excessive Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet strongly condemns the killing of Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee. We’re additionally dismayed that this execution occurred regardless of interventions …with the Authorities of Iran on this challenge,” the assertion stated.

Amnesty Worldwide stated on Twitter that Rezaiee had been convicted primarily based allegedly on compelled confessions and had spent 12 years on loss of life row.

Individuals convicted of crimes as juveniles have been executed frequently for the reason that institution of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

Beneath Iran’s legal guidelines, the age for maturity is set by puberty, 15 for boys and 9 for women, however a choose is anticipated to find out the maturity of the defendant in capital punishment circumstances.

When there’s a discrepancy between home legislation and worldwide authorized obligations, Iranian authorities have turned to home legislation.