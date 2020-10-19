Iridium Communications Q3 2020 Earnings Preview (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings outcomes on Tuesday, October twentieth, earlier than market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Income Estimate is $138.12M (-4.6% Y/Y).

During the last 1 12 months, IRDM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has overwhelmed income estimates 100% of the time.

During the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and a couple of downward. Income estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.