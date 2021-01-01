Is There a Future for Winnipeg’s Landmark Division Retailer?

The Bay, which is owned by New York real estate magnate Richard A. Baker, hasn’t fallen into the identical state of these two firms or many different smaller Canadian retailers. Nevertheless it has been embroiled in litigation with landlords over unpaid lease in provinces the place there have been shutdowns. Mr. Baker just lately pulled the Bay from the inventory market. An evaluation of its actual property holdings was significantly grim when it got here to the downtown Winnipeg retailer. It was valued at $0.

Unusually, it additionally has pushed again towards closing orders. Its downtown Toronto retailer, which succeeded Winnipeg as the company flagship, briefly stayed open in late November defying shutdown orders for that city. The corporate claimed that it contained a “grocery retailer,” however the Ontario authorities didn’t purchase it.

A court docket then dismissed the company’s request to have Ontario’s lockdown guidelines modified to eradicate the requirement that it should promote groceries to remain open or to make clear why Walmart and Costco, which each supply a big selection of meals, will not be required to shut their doorways.

The shop that adopted two different Bay shops in Winnipeg when it opened in 1926 has been in an extended gradual decline. Its eating places, as soon as native establishments, shut seven years ago. A grocery retailer within the basement was closed way back, and simply two of its six flooring remained in use with ample area between the merchandise and shows.

“It wasn’t a matter of if the constructing was going to shut, it was a matter of when,” stated Cindy Tugwell, the chief director of Heritage Winnipeg. About six years in the past, she started informally working with a bunch to discover potential curiosity amongst builders and attainable makes use of for the huge constructing.