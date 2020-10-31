Ivory Coast elections: Voters go to the polls amid opposition boycott

Polls are set to open in Ivory Coast’s controversial presidential election.
No less than 14 folks have been killed since riots broke out in August after President Alassane Ouattara mentioned he would run once more following the sudden loss of life of his most well-liked successor.
The primary opposition candidates, Pascal Affi N’Guessan and Henri Konan Bédié, say it’s unlawful for Mr Ouattara to face for a 3rd time period.
They’re boycotting the vote and have known as for civil disobedience.
What’s it so controversial?
In accordance with the structure, Ivory Coast has a two-term presidential restrict. Mr Ouattara – who has been elected twice – initially mentioned he would stand down.
However, in July, the ruling celebration’s earlier presidential nominee, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, died of a coronary heart assault.
Mr Ouattara subsequently introduced that he would run for president in any case.
His supporters argued {that a} constitutional change in 2016 reset the clock and that his first time period didn’t rely.
His opponents don’t share that view, arguing as a substitute that it’s unlawful for Mr Ouattara to run for a 3rd time period.
What is the background to the stress?
There was a decades-long quarrel between a few of the nation’s main political figures.
In 2010, Laurent Gbagbo, who was president on the time, refused to concede to Mr Ouattara following the election in that 12 months and this sparked a bitter civil warfare.
Greater than 3,000 folks have been killed within the 5 months of violence.
Mr Gbagbo additionally put himself ahead to face on this 12 months’s election however the electoral fee blocked him as a result of he had been convicted within the Ivorian courts.
He was one among practically 40 potential candidates who have been turned down by the fee.
Who’re the 4 presidential candidates?
- Alassane Ouattara, 78, an economist. Grew to become president in 2011, serving his second time period after years in opposition.
Celebration: Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP)
- Henri Konan Bédié, 86, profession politician. Served as president between 1993 and 1999, deposed in coup. Celebration: Democratic Celebration of Ivory Coast (PCDI)
- Pascal Affi N’Guessan, 67, profession politician. Served as prime minister between 2000 and 2003 below then-President Laurent Gbagbo. Celebration: Ivorian Fashionable Entrance (FPI) faction
- Kouadio Konan Bertin, 51, profession politician, often known as KKB, was as soon as youth chief within the former ruling Democratic Celebration of Ivory Coast, is now an MP. Impartial candidate