Whether or not she’s going to select to is one other query. Her management model is one which prefers compromise and consensus. She can be aware that though the voters have given her a majority, this owes extra to a quirk of the Blended Member Proportional illustration (MMP) voting system – a system which asks folks to vote twice, for his or her most well-liked celebration and for his or her voters, or constituency, MP – than to her reputation .