Larry Hannan



Thursday





A 13-year-old accused of fatally shot and killed a Jacksonville man during a gun deal is on trial as an adult. This is the third time in the past few weeks that a juvenile’s charges have been increased.

Jeremiah Elijah Hill was indicted by a grand jury on first degree charges of the death of 25-year-old Tony Vernon Johnson. He was also charged with the attempted murder of 24-year-old Stephon Graham, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His cousin – 18-year-old Keyshawn Nelson Hill – is also charged with murder. The police are still looking for a third man, 17-year-old Cameron Sneed.

Police said the three drove to a gas station on North Main Street on June 10 to trade handguns with Johnson. After the exchange, Johnson was gunned down. Graham was also at the gas station and was shot several times trying to escape. The recordings were made with surveillance cameras.

Two other teenagers in the Jacksonville area were recently charged as adults – 16-year-old Edgar Robles, who shot and killed two girls in a Jacksonville school bus on May 14, and Sergio Morgan-Wideman, 15, shot one on May 19, shooting one Shop clerk in St. Augustine.

Sharron “Tommy” Townsend, 13, is also charged with first degree murder as an adult in June 2014 when he shot the death of a homeless man in a mall on 103rd Street.

Larry Hannan: (904) 359-4470