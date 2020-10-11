Jacob Elordi On His ”Unbelievable” Time Working With Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in Deep Water – E! On-line

Jacob Elordi could also be greatest recognized for his roles in The Kissing Sales space and Euphoria, however in his upcoming film 2 Hearts, out Oct. 16, Jacob is introducing followers to a brand new character.

“The movie was based mostly on an actual boy named Chris Gregory, who was this lovely, type and giving man,” Jacob explains in an unique interview with E! Information. “And so it is type of simply his story and a bit of bit about his life and the connections that he made alongside the way in which.”

Within the film, Jacob performs the school pupil as he falls in love with a classmate, simply earlier than tragedy strikes. The film was the primary one Jacob made after The Kissing Booth, the Netflix romantic comedy which made him a family title.

“I am in all probability an enormous lover,” Jacob jokes of starring within the relationship centered movies. “That is I feel for another person to say about me.”

Whereas Jacob is used to taking part in the romantic lead, he is additionally in a brand new film the place a love story is not the central focus.