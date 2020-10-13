Jada Pinkett Smith Has the Final Reply to Being Shamed for Willow Smith’s Shaved Head – E! On-line

” how my youngsters have been being affected, that is what rely,” she mentioned. “When individuals are like, ‘Oh my god, I am unable to imagine you shaved Willow’s head!’ In the event that they coulda seen this kid’s expression of freedom her hair falling to the bottom, so me as a mother that, experiencing that together with her—there’s nothing that anybody might say to me to inform me that it was flawed.”

“Not one particular person,” the actress continued, “as a result of I used to be there, I used to be her, I noticed her face, I knew the journey that she and I took collectively to get to that time, and so, it did not actually matter what anyone mentioned.”