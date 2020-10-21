Jaime Harrison Mocks “Unhappy” Lindsey Graham for Ducking Newest Debate

There are numerous issues going fallacious for Lindsey Graham proper now. The South Carolina senator has been getting crushed fundraising clever and has taken to repeatedly begging for donations on Fox Information.

Graham can also be up towards a extremely powerful challenger in Jaime Harrison. And Harrison has been getting below the senator’s pores and skin within the worst approach. The democratic challenger when viral throughout their first debate when he introduced his personal plexiglass divider.

The lads have been set to debate once more tonight. Graham determined to not take part. The incumbent senator has determined that it’s extra necessary to be in Washington DC to focus on the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Courtroom nomination course of.

Harrison wasn’t concerning the let Graham dwell the choice down. He advised SiriusXM’s Laura Coates:

“That is most likely essentially the most historic Senate race within the historical past of this state, and to have Sen. Graham ducking and dodging [the debate] is admittedly unhappy, nevertheless it’s a testomony to who he’s. He believes that he represents the curiosity in Washington, D.C., as a substitute of representing the pursuits of the folks in South Carolina. And that’s why he’s on the verge of getting that one-way ticket again house.”

The challenger continued, “We’re constructing one thing as a result of we’re focusing like a laser on the folks within the state. As I stated so many occasions on this marketing campaign path, we’re about to shut the chapter on the outdated South and write a model new e-book known as the brand new South, one that’s daring, that’s inclusive and various.”