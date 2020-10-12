Jaime Harrison Units Congressional Fundraising Report With $57 Million Haul

Jaime Harrison, the Democratic nominee in South Carolina who’s difficult GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, raised $57 million within the third quarter this 12 months – a report quantity over that time frame for a Senate race, Harrison’s marketing campaign introduced on Sunday (Oct. 11).

He smashed the earlier three-month haul of $38 million by Democrat Beto O’Rourke within the third quarter of 2018, in his race towards incumbent Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

“This marketing campaign is making historical past as a result of we’re targeted on restoring hope again to South Carolina. After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has become somebody voters now not acknowledge, and these assets will likely be instrumental in our efforts to ship Lindsey dwelling in November,” stated Harrison marketing campaign spokesman Man King, in keeping with The Post and Courier.