Jaime Harrison Units Congressional Fundraising Report With $57 Million Haul

Jaime Harrison, the Democratic nominee in South Carolina who’s difficult GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, raised $57 million within the third quarter this 12 months – a report quantity over that time frame for a Senate race, Harrison’s marketing campaign introduced on Sunday (Oct. 11).
He smashed the earlier three-month haul of $38 million by Democrat Beto O’Rourke within the third quarter of 2018, in his race towards incumbent Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
“This marketing campaign is making historical past as a result of we’re targeted on restoring hope again to South Carolina. After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has become somebody voters now not acknowledge, and these assets will likely be instrumental in our efforts to ship Lindsey dwelling in November,” stated Harrison marketing campaign spokesman Man King, in keeping with The Post and Courier.
Graham, who has developed into an unwavering Donald Trump supporter within the Senate, has not introduced his third quarter fundraising whole. He has unabashedly appeared on Fox Information to beg conservatives to fund his campaign.
“I’m getting overwhelmed. Assist me,” he pleaded on air. “They’re killing me, money-wise. Assist me. You helped me final week — assist me once more.”
The New York Times reported that cash has poured into the coffers of Democratic challengers in Senate races. There was an enormous bump in donations following the Sept. 18 demise of U.S. Supreme Court docket Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Graham serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and is making each effort to fill the vacant Supreme Court docket seat with Trump’s nominee Decide Amy Coney Barrett.
It’s a shameless about-face from 2016. Graham supported GOP Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell’s controversial resolution 4 years in the past to dam affirmation hearings of President Barack Obama’s choose, Decide Merrick Garland, to exchange the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia previous to the presidential election.
Again then, the Republicans argued that the newly-elected president ought to nominate a Supreme Court docket justice within the weeks earlier than a presidential election.