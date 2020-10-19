Javi Marroquin Will get Emotional In IG Stay Video After Kailyn Lowry Reveals He Tried Hooking Up Once more

Javi Marroquin was near tears as the previous ‘Teen Mother 2’ star revealed ‘points’ he’s been engaged on. Practically every week in the past, Javi was accused by his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry of making an attempt to cheat on TV.

Javi Marroquin, 27, didn’t conceal the truth that he’s going by way of a tough time. On the Oct. 13 episode of Teen Mother 2, his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, 28, claimed that Javi supplied to hookup along with her whereas his girlfriend Lauren Comeau was at residence. Practically every week after the episode aired, Javi obtained emotional as he broke his silence amid his newest private drama throughout an Instagram Stay session.

“[It’s] no secret that this yr has been arduous on me, my household, my pals,” Javi started within the video stream on Oct. 19. Whereas the previous MTV star didn’t straight deal with Kailyn’s allegation, Javi mentioned that he “want[s] to ask the Lord to form of information [him] in the best route” and is trying to put collectively a prayer group that will assemble “very first thing within the morning” (on Oct. 20).

“I went again to church and I used to be searching for an indication,” Javi continued, as he defined how he’s been making an attempt to make use of religion to steer him on the best path. He then confessed that he needed God to present him “some kind of signal” that he’s in “the best route to repair [himself] and work out all these points” that he has. Javi’s voice wavered as he mentioned this, and the father of two sounded near tears through the stay stream.

Javi additionally revealed that he has been studying the Bible as quickly as he wakes up. “It’s form of lonely on my own,” Javi added, which is why he supplied to ask followers to his prayer-led Zoom assembly on Tuesday morning.

Javi’s girlfriend Lauren, whom he shares his 23-month-old son Eli with, has been posting cryptic messages ever because the newest hookup request allegation surfaced. She shared a horoscope message about an “essential section” in her life that’s “ending” on Oct. 15, and likewise shared a message about “belief” on the identical day Javi went stay on Instagram.

“I hope that even on the toughest of days, consolation finds you. I hope you possibly can enable your self to belief, that even when it feels so far-off, pleasure will at all times bear in mind the path to your door. And I hope, as arduous as I do know it’s, that you could be light with your self within the ready,” learn the message initially written by Jess Sharp that Lauren shared on Oct. 19.

Javi and Lauren additionally went by way of a tough patch in August of 2019, when a report alleged that Javi had cheated on Lauren with one other girl in their very own residence. Shortly after the alarming allegation got here out, Javi wrote a public apology for Lauren.