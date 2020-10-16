Javi Marroquin’s GF Lauren Posts Cryptic Message About An ‘Ending’ After He’s Accused Of Attempting To Cheat

Simply sooner or later after Kailyn Lowry accused Javi Marroquin of making an attempt to cheat on ‘Teen Mother 2,’ Javi’s girlfriend — Lauren Comeau — shared a really attention-grabbing put up.

Lauren Comeau raised eyebrows with a cryptic put up within the wake of the most recent dishonest try allegation in opposition to her boyfriend, Javi Marroquin. In the future after Kailyn Lowry accused her ex-husband, Javi, of allegedly telling her “I wish to f— you” on the Oct. 14 episode of Teen Mother 2, Lauren shared a message about an “vital section” in her life “ending” on her Instagram story!

“The Universe is saying to you immediately: ‘An vital section is ending in your life’,” the horoscope message started, which Lauren shared on Oct. 15. The horoscope continued, “This needed ending will led you to search out your true life path and objective which you might be prompted to totally undertake. Sustain the constructive energies and anticipate additional prosperity, fulfilment and happiness to enter your life.”

Whereas it’s unclear whether or not or not Lauren posted this as a touch of her present standing with Javi, the recent accusation made in opposition to her boyfriend was definitely stunning. On this previous Wednesday’s episode of Teen Mother 2, Kailyn claimed that Javi was giving her a tough time, since she had proposed a brand new trade-off system through which they meet midway to trade their son Lincoln, 6. “[Javi] texted me, too, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do something for you since you’re imply to me and Lauren,” Kailyn advised Patrick, a Teen Mother 2 producer, on the present. Kailyn then insisted she has no beef with Lauren, saying, “I depart her alone. I don’t discuss her and I’ve favored it that approach.”

Nonetheless, Kailyn then went on to accuse her ex, Javi, of making an attempt to “f–okay” her whereas Lauren was at dwelling with their son Eli, 1. “[Javi] pulled into the Wawa parking zone after I was getting gasoline. He opened the door and mentioned, ‘I wish to f— you,’ plain and easy. I mentioned, ‘Bye Javi.’ And I’ve all of the textual content messages of him making an attempt to satisfy up,” Kailyn alleged, including, “You’re prepared to come back to Middleton, [Delaware], to f— me however you received’t come to Middleton to satisfy me to get your son. And even [drive] midway to get your son. Provided that it advantages you in a sexual approach. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f–okay out of you.”

Kailyn regretted making these allegations on tv, although, regardless of making the identical declare about Javi desirous to “f–k” her on Teen Mother 2 in 2019. The MTV star issued each private and public apologies to Lauren, which she revealed on Oct. 14. “I wish to publicly apologize to Lauren with regard to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put by attributable to a scenario between Javi & me,” Kailyn started the apology.

Javi has additionally been accused of dishonest with one other girl within the dwelling he shares with Lauren, per a report from Radar Online that got here out in Aug. 2019 (the lady was not Javi’s exes Kailyn or Briana DeJesus). Shortly after the report got here out, Javi issued a public apology to Lauren.