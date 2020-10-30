Jeff Bridges Shares an Inspiring Replace On His ”Mortality” Amid Most cancers Battle – E! On-line

Jeff Bridges is going to maintain on protecting on.

Ten days after the Hollywood legend first shared information of his lymphoma diagnosis, he posted a heartwarming well being replace to his website on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Accompanied by a photograph of Bridges proudly posing in a hospital robe and a few hand-drawn doodles, The Massive Lebowski star wrote, “This most cancers factor is bringing on emotions of precociousness & gratitude & good outdated style love & numerous it, massive time. I am feeling a lot of it comin’ my approach, & man I recognize it.”

Bridges continued, “It is contagious, all this love, like some sort of constructive virus. I need to acknowledge & thanks guys for reaching out throughout this time. It feels good, getting all of the nicely needs & love!”

“This most cancers is making me recognize my mortality, recognize impermanence,” the 70-year-old added. “I am realizing if I’ve s–t to share, now’s the time.”