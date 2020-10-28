Jennifer Lopez Remembers Having to “Persuade” Producers to Solid Her in The Wedding ceremony Planner – E! On-line

It is laborious to think about a world the place Jennifer Lopez did not star in The Wedding Planner.

On the time, the romantic comedy starring the singer and Matthew McConaughey was successful, opening at No. 1 within the field workplace.

The premiere additionally coincided with the discharge of J. Lo’s sophomore album, J.Lo, a chart-topper in its personal respect.

However, in a dialogue together with her enterprise companion and agent, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, for Selection‘s Energy of Ladies Conversations introduced by Lifetime, Jennifer says none of that might’ve occurred if she hadn’t satisfied director Adam Shankman to take an opportunity on her.

She explains that previous to taking up the lead function in The Wedding ceremony Planner her expertise consisted of roles she describes as “the maid, the Rosie Perez kind roles, the dishwasher, the this, the that.”

Jennifer continues, “I needed to sort of get away of that and persuade any person to place me within the first romantic comedy, which I believe was The Wedding ceremony Planner.”