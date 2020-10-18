Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Daughter Emme, 12 & Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters For Purchasing Day

Jennifer Lopez is such an amazing mother to all of her youngsters! The singer took her daughter Emme, alongside together with her future stepdaughters out for a enjoyable procuring day on Rodeo Drive.

Jennifer Lopez has been noticed hitting up the ritzy Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, together with her mini-me daughter Emme in tow. The 12-year-old was additionally joined by her soon-to-be stepsisters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, from their dad Alex Rodriguez‘s earlier marriage, as they shopped up a storm on October 17. Emme’s twin brother Max additionally tagged alongside because the household loved the hotter Los Angeles climate, and spent some high quality time collectively.

The 51-year-old Hustlers star regarded stylish in an outsized cream silk shirt, which was buttoned as much as her neck. She paired the fashionable prime with outsized brown slacks and brown loafers, whereas she accessorized with a small leather-based purse from Coach. The purse was adorned with a gold chain and doodles, which made fairly a press release, as she slicked her hair again into a decent ponytail and rocked darkish shades. The multi-hyphenate talent, alongside together with her youngsters, all wore protecting face masks.

The fashionable group of kids, who regarded equally as stylish as their mother, have been seen procuring at Intermix and Kitson as they rocked designer threads, together with a Gucci sweater in Natasha’s case. It comes simply a few days after JLo and her fiance endorsed Joe Biden for president. The ability couple chatted with Joe and his spouse Dr. Jill Biden on Oct. 16, and so they mentioned what issues mattered most to them. “Our voice has by no means been extra essential, and we wish to come collectively as a group to defeat COVID and rebuild this U.S. financial system,” Alex stated, whereas Jen added, “For me it’s about reunifying the nation and eliminating this hate. Eager about my youngsters strolling round in a world the place it’s okay to be racist and prejudiced trigger our administration says it’s okay. That to me is actually stated, as a result of that’s not the nation I grew up in.”