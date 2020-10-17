Jepchirchir breaks half-marathon report

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir has damaged her personal world report for a women-only half marathon.

The 27-year-old ran one hour 5 minutes 16 seconds on the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland.

Germany’s Melat Yisak Kejeta was second in 1:05:18 with Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw in third with 1:05:19.

Within the males’s race, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo claimed victory in a championship report time of 58:49.

Within the ladies’s race, the highest three all ran below Jepchirchir’s earlier would report of 1:05:34.

The main group went via 10km in 30:47, whereas the probabilities of Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh and Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei suffered after they fell on the third lap as they went on to complete fifth and sixth respectively.