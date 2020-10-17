Home News Jepchirchir breaks half-marathon report

Jepchirchir breaks half-marathon report

By
Alexander Kickers
-
4
0

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir has damaged her personal world report for a women-only half marathon.

The 27-year-old ran one hour 5 minutes 16 seconds on the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland.

Germany’s Melat Yisak Kejeta was second in 1:05:18 with Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw in third with 1:05:19.

Within the males’s race, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo claimed victory in a championship report time of 58:49.

Within the ladies’s race, the highest three all ran below Jepchirchir’s earlier would report of 1:05:34.

The main group went via 10km in 30:47, whereas the probabilities of Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh and Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei suffered after they fell on the third lap as they went on to complete fifth and sixth respectively.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR