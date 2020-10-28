Jersey Shore Exes Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Concurrently Debut New Relationships – E! On-line

Exes Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are every making their new relationships Instagram official, and the timing is form of eerie.

About a year after their breakup, the Jersey Shore stars concurrently debuted their new companions on social media whereas they have been (coincidentally) every out boating on trip this week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Ronnie shared a flaming sizzling picture of himself holding up his new lover, Saffire Matos, as they kissed on a yacht. The pair are vacationing in Puerto Rico, the place they took somewhat journey round Dorado Reef. Saffire was rocking a yellow string bikini and Dior bucket hat for her Insta debut.

Ronnie captioned the steamy pic, “BearCations!!!” with a hear emoji.

A supply tells E! Information that Ronnie is “completely smitten” with the sweetness technician. The insider says, “She is not his girlfriend but and they’re taking it sluggish, however they actually do like one another so much. She’s very candy to Ron.”

Becoming a member of their social gathering have been a number of pals that gave one another lap dances, although Saffire and Ronnie additionally had just a few quiet moments checking their telephones.