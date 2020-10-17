Joe Biden Nails Reporter Who Pushes Rudy Giuliani’s Russian Disinformation

Joe Biden had a fiery response to a CBS reporter who requested him in regards to the Russian disinformation pushed by Rudy Giuliani and printed by Rupert Murdoch.

Bo Erickson of CBS Information requested in regards to the NY Publish story that’s do poisonous that Fb and Twitter blocked it.

Biden answered, “I do know you’d ask it. I’ve no response, it’s one other smear marketing campaign, proper up your alley, these are the questions you all the time ask.”

Video:

Paula Reid of CBS complained about Biden attacking her colleague:

The rationale why it was positive for Biden to scold the reporter is that some within the media have realized nothing from 2016. The query was not reputable and mustn’t have been requested. The sourcing for the query has come from Russia by Rudy Giuliani.

As a substitute of asking Biden to react to an assault on America to assist Trump, Erickson ought to have requested for Biden’s response on Russia making an attempt to plant tales to intrude within the election.

Asking the query of Biden solely serves to legitimize the disinformation from Russia and assist Trump.

Biden’s reply ought to be a lesson to each different careless reporter who needs to deal with a Russian attack to help Donald Trump like simply one other election story.