John Legend Says He is in “Awe” of Chrissy Teigen’s “Power” After Being pregnant Loss – E! On-line

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are turning their ache into function.

In the future after dedicating his powerful performance on the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to his spouse, John took to Instagram with a heartfelt message applauding Chrissy for her resilience within the face of grief.

In late September, the 34-year-old shared a deeply private publish announcing her pregnancy loss.

“That is for Chrissy,” he wrote on Oct. 15. “I really like and cherish you and our household a lot. We have skilled the best highs and lowest lows collectively. Watching you carry our children has been so transferring and humbling. I am in awe of the energy you have proven by means of probably the most difficult moments.”

The Voice coach continued, “What an superior present it’s to have the ability to convey life into the world. We have skilled the miracle, the facility and pleasure of this present, and now we have deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

John, 41, additionally detailed his inspiration for “By no means Break,” the tune he carried out at last night’s BBMAs.