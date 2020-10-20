Johnson buffeted by tussles with metropolis leaders, enterprise and Brussels

Boris Johnson will impose tighter coronavirus controls on Higher Manchester from Thursday evening with out the assist of its native leaders, on a day of mounting tensions on the prime of presidency.

The breakdown of relations between the prime minister and the largest northern metropolis area got here in opposition to the backdrop of a stand-off with Brussels on Brexit commerce talks and worsening relations with enterprise.

Mr Johnson and Michael Gove, cupboard workplace minister, instructed 250 enterprise leaders on a 20-minute name to step up preparations for the end of the transition period on December 31, insisting that even a “no commerce deal” end result would offer a “massive alternative”.

Mr Gove’s declare that Brexit was like shifting to a brand new home — initially a trouble however finally price it — was acquired “like a bucket of chilly sick”, based on one participant. One other mentioned it was “rehashed boosterism”. Mr Johnson mentioned he would assist enterprise prepare for the change.

Whereas Mr Johnson continued to place talks with Brussels on a Brexit commerce deal on maintain he was additionally unable to conclude a deal on new coronavirus measures with Higher Manchester Labour mayor Andy Burnham.

The area might be positioned into the very best tier 3 restrictions at midnight on Thursday with £22m of assist from the federal government. The sum is an automated cost to assist the realm triggered by coming into tier 3 restrictions.

Mr Johnson mentioned talks had been persevering with with different areas dealing with comparable situations — West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and the North-East.

A suggestion of an extra £60m had been made to Manchester simply hours earlier however was rejected by Mr Burnham. After some preliminary confusion, Quantity 10 officers mentioned the supply was nonetheless on the desk if Mr Burnham agreed to take it.

“For the sake of equity the deal needs to be consistent with agreements we’ve reached with Lancashire and Merseyside the place we’ve got made progress,” Mr Johnson mentioned at a Downing Avenue press convention.

The tighter guidelines would require all pubs that can’t function as eating places to close, together with betting outlets, casinos, bingo halls, grownup gaming centres and soft-play areas. They’d cease households from mixing indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues.

The prime minister mentioned he had no selection however to impose the “powerful” restrictions on people and companies within the metropolis area. “To not act would damage Manchester’s NHS and put the lives of many Manchester residents in danger,” he mentioned.

Mr Burnham accused the federal government of “brutal” ways and “taking part in poker with individuals’s lives” at a press convention earlier than the announcement.

He mentioned it was a deliberate act of “levelling down” to refuse to decide to an 80 per cent job furlough scheme: chancellor Rishi Sunak argues his scheme, which helps 67 per cent of wages, was beneficiant and might be topped up by way of common credit score.

The mayor referred to as for parliament to intervene and “make a judgment on a good monetary framework on tier 3 lockdowns” provided that different areas of the nation would quickly discover themselves in that state of affairs. Mr Burnham urged individuals to adjust to the regulation.

Mr Burnham and the ten leaders of Higher Manchester’s cities and boroughs requested for an extra £75m to support affected businesses earlier than dropping to £65m. However they mentioned the federal government would supply not more than £60m and needed to manage how it could be spent.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised closed companies in tier 3 areas grants of as much as £3,000 a fortnight and their staff two-thirds of their wage.

Mr Burnham needed to match the unique March furlough scheme and to assist companies struggling knock-on results of the closures, similar to window cleaners and taxi drivers.

Higher Manchester mayor Andy Burnham (left) with Manchester metropolis council chief Richard Leese study information from London on when tier 3 measures will come into power



Two different areas that entered tier 3 final week, Liverpool metropolis area and Lancashire, every got an extra £30m — past their automated funds — which might equate to £56m for Higher Manchester given its inhabitants of two.8m.

After spending greater than £200bn on coronavirus thus far, Mr Sunak needs to restrict public spending as a lot as attainable.

Property adviser Altus group mentioned there have been 1,809 pubs, 143 wine bars, 277 betting outlets and 12 casinos in Higher Manchester. The whole month-to-month grant for pubs and bars provided by the federal government can be £3.7m.

The tier ranges might be reviewed each 4 weeks.

The Labour social gathering mentioned it could power a vote within the Commons on Wednesday on what it referred to as a “honest one-nation deal” for communities going into the very best stage of restrictions.

Keir Starmer, Labour chief, mentioned the Conservatives had been treating native communities, significantly within the Midlands, north-west and north-east of England, and their leaders “with contempt”.