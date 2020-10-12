Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine research paused as a result of unexplained sickness in participant

The research of Johnson & Johnson‘s Covid-19 vaccine has been paused as a result of an unexplained sickness in a research participant.

A doc despatched to exterior researchers operating the 60,000-patient medical trial states {that a} “pausing rule” has been met, that the net system used to enroll sufferers within the research has been closed, and that the information and security monitoring board — an unbiased committee that watches over the security of sufferers within the medical trial — can be convened. The doc was obtained by STAT.

Contacted by STAT, J&J confirmed the research pause, saying it was as a result of “an unexplained sickness in a research participant.” The corporate declined to offer additional particulars.

“We should respect this participant’s privateness. We’re additionally studying extra about this participant’s sickness, and it is essential to have all of the details earlier than we share further info,” the corporate stated in a press release.

J&J emphasised that so-called opposed occasions — diseases, accidents, and different dangerous medical outcomes — are an anticipated a part of a medical research, and in addition emphasised the distinction between a research pause and a medical maintain, which is a proper regulatory motion that may final for much longer. The vaccine research shouldn’t be at the moment underneath a medical maintain. J&J stated that whereas it usually communicates medical holds to the general public, it doesn’t normally inform the general public of research pauses.

The information and security monitoring board, or DSMB, convened late Monday to evaluate the case. J&J stated that in instances like this “it’s not at all times instantly obvious” whether or not the participant who skilled an opposed occasion obtained a research remedy or a placebo.

Although medical trial pauses will not be unusual — and in some instances final only some days — they’re producing outsized consideration within the race to check vaccines in opposition to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Given the scale of Johnson & Johnson’s trial, it is not shocking that research pauses may happen, and one other may occur if this one resolves, a supply accustomed to the research stated.

“If we do a research of 60,000 individuals, that may be a small village,” the supply stated. “In a small village there are loads of medical occasions that occur.”

On Sept. 8, a big research of one other Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford College was placed on maintain due to a suspected opposed response in a affected person in the UK. It is believed that the affected person had transverse myelitis, a spinal twine downside. Research of the vaccine resumed roughly every week after it was paused in the UK, and have since been restarted in different international locations as nicely. It stays on maintain, nonetheless, in the USA.

Johnson and Johnson started enrolling volunteers in its Part 3 research on Sept. 23. Researchers deliberate to enroll 60,000 individuals in the USA and different international locations.