Johnson & Johnson sued over Auris Well being payouts (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been sued by a agency charging the corporate with misleading investors over the company’s acquisition of Auris Health.

Fortis Advisors says J&J falsely promised billions of {dollars} in payouts primarily based on the efficiency of Auris’ robotic programs designed to carry out safer and extra environment friendly lung biopsies.

The agency says J&J officers “violated the events’ merger settlement with the particular goal of defeating the previous stockholders’ proper to billions of {dollars}” in earn-outs, in response to its swimsuit.