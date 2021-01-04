Jokic, Murray carry Nuggets previous Timberwolves







Nikola Jokic had 19 factors, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, Jamal Murray scored a season-high 36 factors, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-109 in Minneapolis on Sunday evening.

Facundo Campazzo had a career-high 15 factors on 5-of-7 taking pictures from 3-point vary, JaMychal Inexperienced had 14 factors and Paul Millsap added 12 for the Nuggets, who stopped a two-game skid and received on the street for the primary time this season.

Monte Morris completed with 11 factors for Denver, which performed once more with out Michael Porter Jr., who’s out because of the NBA’s well being and security protocols relating to contact tracing.

Malik Beasley had 25 factors towards his former workforce, Jarrett Culver scored 20, D’Angelo Russell added 18 and Naz Reid scored 13 off the bench for the Timberwolves. Minnesota has misplaced 4 in a row after profitable its first two of the season and has misplaced 9 in a row to the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves trailed by eight halfway by the third quarter however outscored Denver by 9 the remainder of the interval to take a one-point lead into the fourth. Culver made two free throws after which a dunk to place Minnesota in entrance 81-80, its first lead because the first quarter.

Jake Layman’s layup lower than a minute into the fourth prolonged the result in 86-83 however the Nuggets went on a game-changing run.

PJ Dozier, Morris and Campazzo hit consecutive 3-pointers, and Jokic nailed a jumper and fed Dozier for one more layup, which gave him his fourth triple-double of the season and capped a 17-0 run.

Campazzo hit two extra 3-pointers as Denver went forward 113-92 with 3:32 left.

Denver trailed 34-33 early within the second quarter when Murray acquired sizzling. He scored 9 straight factors for the Nuggets to place them forward 42-36, and his 3-pointer later within the interval gave Denver a 12-point lead.

Murray completed with 26 within the first half to guide the Nuggets to a 55-48 lead on the break.

