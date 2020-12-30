Josh Hawley Units Senate GOP Up For 2022 Bloodbath By Difficult Election Outcomes

Mitch McConnell is frightened that Senate Republicans can pay dearly in 2022 for supporting Trump’s bogus claims of election fraud.

The Washington Submit’s Paul Kane tweeted:

What Hawley could have completed is put an enormous goal on again of Senate Rs, just like 2010-14 period. A lot of Rs up in ’22 (Blunt, Portman, Grassley, Hoeven, Thune, Younger, Lankford) now might face MAGA main challenges except they vote w/ Trump, towards their very own beliefs. — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) December 30, 2020

Senate Republicans at the moment are in a no-win scenario. In the event that they solid a sane vote towards the election problem, the MAGA crowd will attempt to main them, and a few of these Republican incumbents must be frightened a couple of main. In the event that they vote with Hawley, they are going to keep away from a main however label themselves as enemies of democracy for the 2022 basic election.

Mitch McConnell solely cares about protecting the Senate Majority, however the wheels have been set in movement on a Republican doomsday state of affairs. If Democrats win the runoff, and a number of other Republican incumbents have votes towards democracy hanging over their heads, the GOP might find yourself dealing with a midterm massacre.

McConnell tried to maintain his caucus out of this mess as a result of he is aware of that each one the outcomes are dangerous, and now Senate Republicans may very well be heading for catastrophe as a result of Josh Hawley desires to run for president in 2024.

