Julia Roberts, 52, Rocks The Final Energy Swimsuit Whereas Urging Followers To ‘Vote’: ’15 Days To Go’

Julia Roberts took to her Instagram to encourage her over 9 million followers to get out and vote, rocking a robust Christian Siriano swimsuit in a model new pic! See her outfit and skim her vital message!

Julia Roberts is the most recent celeb to affix legions of stars encouraging their followers and social media followers to use their voice and vote within the upcoming November third election. In her October nineteenth submit, the Erin Brockovich Oscar winner, 52, seemed completely fierce in a black swimsuit with the phrase “vote” written everywhere in the cloth. The Christian Siriano ensemble made a robust assertion to Julia’s over 9 million Instagram followers, however her caption added much more.

“VOTE,” the actress wrote alongside her fierce photograph in all capital letters, including blue coronary heart and crimson coronary heart emojis. “15 Days to Go,” she added. Julia additionally included the hashtags “we’re on this collectively,” “early voting,” “problem accepted,” and even tagged her pal, actress Rita Wilson, too! Rita completely cherished Julia’s look, and took to the remark part to let her good friend know, writing, “Thats the beat [SIC, best] voting outfit I’ve seen my good friend!”

In fact, Julia’s outfit seemed pretty acquainted to a lot of followers — and for good motive. The swimsuit was designed by Christian Siriano, who occurred to create singer Lizzo‘s sensible Billboard Music Awards look, as effectively. Throughout the October 14 music awards ceremony, Lizzo accepted the Billboard Music Award for Prime Tune Gross sales Artist of the 12 months. Upon taking the stage to ship her speech, all eyes went on to Lizzo’s gown, which made the same vital, effective statement as Julia’s swimsuit!

But it surely wasn’t simply Lizzo’s gown that left her followers in awe of the inspiring performer. The “Fact Hurts” singer launched into a robust speech encouraging audiences watching the awards ceremony to vote. “There’s energy in who you might be, there’s energy in your voice. So whether or not it’s by music, protest, or your proper to vote, use your energy, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed,” she mentioned in her unforgettable speech.

Each Lizzo and Julia lead a long list of entertainers and stars who’re utilizing their platforms to teach followers and encourage them to vote. Taylor Swift, Hailey Baldwin, and so many extra celebrities have utilized their social media platforms as a approach to get out the phrase and get out the vote, reminding everybody of the significance of this election. Thankfully, there’s nonetheless time to make sure you’re registered to vote.

Enroll and register to vote utilizing the ‘Rock The Vote’ type beneath!