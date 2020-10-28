Justin Hensley: 5 Issues To Know About Jen Harley’s New BF Who She Debuted On Instagram

Jen Harley has debuted her new relationship, the identical day her ‘Jersey Shore’ star ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro went public together with his new girlfriend.

Jen Harley has a brand new man in her life! The businesswoman, who beforehand dated Jersery Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, has debuted her relationship with Justin Hensley following years of drama together with her ex. The mom-of-one took to Instagram on October 28 throughout her thirty third birthday journey to Miami, and shocked followers by revealing her new boyfriend, who was identified by E!, on the identical day Ronnie made issues Instagram official together with his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos. Right here’s 5 issues to learn about Justin.

1. Followers first met Justin on Jen’s IG Story. The businessman was seen partying on a luxurious boat in celebration of Jen’s thirty third birthday. She shared a romantic snap of him choosing her up in entrance of a stunning sundown backdrop, accompanied by the caption, “Obsessive about you.” Jen later posted a boomerang of the pair sitting on a swing whereas Justin playfully slapped her behind. “Birthday spanks,” she wrote.

2. The couple additionally partied at a Miami membership. Jen hit up grownup leisure venue, the Booby Entice Doral in Miami and thanked her “babe” for forking out on a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila on October 26.

3. Justin posted a refined message which followers imagine is about Jen. Her Miami-based beau took to his IG story, writing a coy message which is seemingly about his new relationship with Jen. “And out of the blue you simply comprehend it’s time to start out one thing new and belief the magic of beginnings,” he wrote.

4. Justin owns the company Rockstar Fashions. He books fashions for all types of gigs as a part of his Rockstar Fashions company, and in addition seems to run a concierge and events-based enterprise known as The Rockstar Way of life.

5. Their couple debut got here at a really fascinating time. Simply at some point earlier than Jen shared the primary snap of her new beau, her reality TV star ex posted the primary pic together with his new girl. Within the snap he picked her up and kissed her on a ship whereas on trip. Sound acquainted? The photograph idea was nearly precisely the identical as Jen and Justin’s — very fascinating timing!