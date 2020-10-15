Ok-pop group BTS’ label Massive Hit debuts at double its IPO worth

By Joyce Lee
SEOUL (Reuters) – Massive Hit Leisure , the administration label of common South Korean boy band BTS, debuted at double its preliminary public providing (IPO) worth on Thursday as traders scrambled for a chunk of the nation’s largest itemizing in three years.
Massive Hit shares opened at 270,000 gained, valuing the corporate at about 9.6 trillion gained ($8.38 billion), in contrast with an IPO worth of 135,000 gained per share final month.
That places the corporate on monitor to affix the all-time prime 10 debuts on the South Korean inventory market, primarily based on first-day closing costs.
The inventory rose as a lot as 30% in early commerce to 351,000 gained, in contrast with a 0.3% fall on the benchmark KOSPI ().
