Kailyn Lowry Apologizes To Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend After Exposing His Hookup Request On ‘Teen Mother 2’

Kailyn Lowry regretted the ‘humiliation’ she put Lauren Comeau by way of. Kailyn accused Lauren’s boyfriend, Javi Marroquin, of asking to hook up — a declare she made on TV!

Kailyn Lowry, 28, is regretting accusing her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 27, of attempting to cheat on his girlfriend Lauren Comeau on nationwide tv. On the Oct. 13 episode of Teen Mother 2, Kailyn insisted that Javi allegedly tried to hook up together with her whereas his girlfriend, Lauren, was “at dwelling” with their one-year-old son. Whereas Javi has not confirmed Kailyn’s declare, his ex did hop on Twitter shortly after the episode aired to write down an apology for Lauren.

I wish to publicly apologize to Lauren with regard to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put by way of attributable to a scenario between Javi & me. I’ve been in her sneakers and I’ve felt that ache, nonetheless have by no means skilled that being exploited on television #TeenMom2 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 14, 2020

“I wish to publicly apologize to Lauren with regard to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put by way of attributable to a scenario between Javi & me. I’ve been in her sneakers and I’ve felt that ache, nonetheless have by no means skilled that being exploited on television #TeenMom2,” Kailyn wrote.

The mother of four additionally claimed that she reached out to Lauren earlier than posting her tweet. “I did have a non-public dialog together with her, however owe her a public apology as nicely. #TeenMom2,” the MTV star wrote.

I did have a non-public dialog together with her, however owe her a public apology as nicely. #TeenMom2 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 14, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, MTV aired the episode the place Kailyn made her surprising declare about Javi’s alleged offer to hook up. Kailyn had been venting about Javi allegedly giving her a tough time after proposing a brand new system by which her two exes, Javi and Jo Rivera, meet her midway whereas they handed off their youngsters to at least one one other.

“[Javi] pulled into the Wawa car parking zone once I was getting fuel. He opened the door and stated, ‘I wish to f— you,’ plain and easy. I stated, ‘Bye Javi.’ And I’ve all of the textual content messages of him attempting to satisfy up,” Kailyn claimed on the newest episode of Teen Mom 2. She added, “You’re keen to come back to Middleton, [Delaware], to f— me however you gained’t come to Middleton to satisfy me to get your son. And even [drive] midway to get your son. Provided that it advantages you in a sexual manner. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f— out of you.”

Kailyn’s on-air feedback additionally arrived after reportedly writing that her relationship with Lauren isn’t the identical as her friendship together with her different ex’s spouse, Vee Torres, whom she as soon as co-hosted a podcast with. A fan accused Kailyn of being “tremendous impolite to her different sons step mother,” and Kailyn allegedly wrote again, “welllllllp, to begin with. That’s not Lincoln’s stepmom. Second of all, you may have NO IDEA what goes on off-camera and the rationale why it’ll by no means be the identical sort of relationship as I’ve with Vee. However go off, sis,” in keeping with a screenshot of an Instagram feedback change shared by @teenmomshaderoom_ on Oct. 9.

Javi then defended Lauren on Instagram, in keeping with one other screenshot shared by @teenmomshaderoom_ on Oct. 9. “We keep out of all this drama and 100% thoughts our personal enterprise. There may be nothing ‘off cameras’ that creates drama. We don’t movie,” Javi, who’s now a member of the U.S. Air Drive Reserves, reportedly wrote. He continued, “It’s concerning the youngsters and that’s what we hold it at. Lauren helps me out tremendously relating to caring for Lincoln. You guys hate on Lauren if she does an excessive amount of or if she doesn’t do sufficient. By no means hesitates when Isaac desires to come back over. I’ve paid for my errors however Lauren doesn’t deserve this backlash in any respect.”

Kailyn had additionally claimed Javi tried to “f–okay” her throughout an Oct. 2019 episode of Teen Mother 2. In August of 2019, a report had additionally surfaced alleging that Lauren caught Javi dishonest on her with one other girl inside their very own dwelling, and Javi issued a long apology on Instagram shortly afterwards.