Kal Penn Challenges ‘Environmental Racism’ on Freeform Election Present

Freeform’s Kal Penn Approves This Message has solely two weeks till the election, so the restricted sequence now has to work extra time if it needs to sway any voters. To try this, the most recent episode shifts radically to the left to the subject of local weather change. And the present nonetheless believes it’s performing “non-partisan.”

The October 10 episode “Kal Penn Approves The Surroundings” focuses totally on “local weather change” however actually he means international warming and each fear-mongering, simply debunkable argument we’ve heard for the previous few many years. We now have a Tik Tok star named Darrion Nguyen warning us the longer term may very well be like “taking part in the ground is lava, besides the ground is actually lava.” We now have the false claim that Exxon Mobil has been deceiving the general public for years concerning local weather as a result of Large Oil Unhealthy. We even have reward for the Paris Local weather Accords, even if the U.S. is still meeting the accord commitments even after President Trump’s resolution to drag out years in the past. And but the present nonetheless has the nerve to color “deniers” as those afraid of details.

Living proof, the unfunny Rehka Shankar is back, and she or he’s out to dunk on the “local weather change deniers” which actually turns into dunking on the president in addition to evangelical voters.

Rekha: In fact I wasn’t gonna discover any local weather deniers right here. I am in Los Angeles, the land of Priuses and yoga goats and DiCaprios. However in the actual world–and by that I imply the internet– local weather change skeptics and deniers are all over the place. Donald Trump: So Obama’s speaking about all of this with the worldwide warming and–a lot of it is a hoax. It is a hoax. Man: I simply do not suppose local weather change is actual. Girl: Local weather change is a hoax. Okay, it is simply made up. Scott Pruitt: I believe there’s assumptions made that as a result of the local weather is warming that that essentially is a foul factor. Rehka: Local weather change denial is an issue we’re gonna need to stamp out if we need to have a livable future. And confronting it’s gonna take some powerful conversations. I made a decision to speak to some younger evangelicals, as a result of the previous ones sort of scare me. Greater than a 3rd of Individuals determine as born once more, or evangelical. And a 2015 ballot discovered that 37% of white evangelicals say there isn’t a strong proof that local weather change is going on. So I requested these girls: Why do you hate the Earth a lot?

The remainder of her part is devoted to talking with the Younger Conservatives for Carbon Dividends in addition to “evangelical, science-loving, local weather activist, Joe Biden voters.” Mainly, the “proper” sort of conservative or evangelical. Heaven forbid she’d have to truly change somebody’s thoughts.

Lastly, Kal personally speaks with local weather activists, together with one who advocates preventing in opposition to “environmental racism.” No, severely, Kal Penn provides time to an activist to elucidate what racism has to do with the surroundings. In some way, this isn’t imagined to be the comedy bit.

Kal: There is a–there’s an enormous a part of your group that offers with local weather justice and racism inside local weather. Uh, that is not one thing that lots of people perceive. And I assume a number of our viewers sort of sit there and go, “What do you imply? What does racism need to do with saving the Earth?” Are you able to speak a bit bit about what that’s? Like how do you clarify that to any individual who’s unfamiliar? Zanagee: Positively. In order part of Zero Hour’s platform, we identify 4 completely different methods of repression as the basis causes of local weather change. A kind of is racism, and the opposite three are patriarchy, capitalism, and colonialism. And we identify all 4 of those as a result of they’re tied collectively. And so after we speak about environmental racism and local weather justice, we speak about who will likely be most impacted sooner or later by problems with local weather change and likewise who’s being most impacted proper now. We all know that a few of the largest polluters on this planet are west nations. So we see pipeline infrastructure and nationwide fuel services, wastewater therapy crops disproportionally positioned in neighborhoods of predominately low-income individuals of colour.

First, most of the worst polluters on this planet will not be western nations. China and India have notoriously bad pollution records, but I don’t see activists lecturing them. Second, in case your motion consists of tackling racism, patriarchy, capitalism, and colonialism, then your motion just isn’t based mostly on the surroundings. It’s a motion based mostly on politics utilizing the surroundings as an excuse to enact socialism. We’ve seen this move already.

Contemplating fewer than half of voters polled view local weather change as an necessary concern this 12 months, it’s exhausting to know why Kal Penn would even select this matter for an episode. Nevertheless, when you take a look at his other episodes, the rationale turns into fairly clear. This present isn’t about voters, it’s about voting out Donald Trump.

