Kanye West Blasts Issa Rae For Her Joke About His Presidential Bid On ‘SNL’

Rapper turned politician Kanye West didn’t discover a Saturday Night time Dwell skit humorous that slammed his 2020 presidential bid. On Sunday (October 18), West took to social media to fireside again at SNL and host Issa Rae.

Within the sketch, Kenan Thompson performed a chat present host interviewing characters performed by Rae and Ego Nwodim. Rae’s character insisted that she would vote just for Black candidates. When requested about her selection for presidential, between Donald Trump, Joe Biden and West, she responded, “Kanye? F him!”

West shot again, “Ive all the time stated SNL makes use of black folks to carry different black folks again My coronary heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her household I do know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid within the leisure subject has furthered our capacity to be extra profitable”